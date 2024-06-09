Tireless volunteer receives OAM for her community efforts

IF YOU have a spare hour, offer to volunteer -- that's the advice from Glen Innes mother Lynette Ann Cregan, who has been awarded with an OAM in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.
Mrs Cregan, 78, has clocked 48 years as a volunteer for the Royal Easter Show's northern district exhibit committee and 30 years as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
"Even an hour's worth of volunteering can make the world of difference," Mrs Cregan said.
Born in Dundee, near Glen Innes, Mrs Cregan remembers attending the local school, riding her bicycle while her cousins rode horseback, putting out their horses in the police paddock while they were having lessons.
"It was a wonderful, close community and that set me on the course for a life of volunteering," Mrs Cregan said.
She moved to Glen Innes in 1968 to work as an administrative assistant in a stock and station agency, meeting and marrying her husband Barry in the town.
They went on to raise four daughters and now have nine grandchildren.
"Each girl played netball and some played basketball," Mrs Cregan said.
"It was in the 1960s and we needed a new stadium, so I helped raise funds for that.
"My family was always part of the Glen Innes Show Society, so I became involved in that, too. Since then, volunteering has become a part of my life."
It was Mrs Cregan's tireless work with the show society that contributed to her being awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the general division.
"I'm very proud and surprised, as well as being deeply honoured," Mrs Cregan said.
Mrs Cregan's list of community service includes:
Awards and recognition include:
In all 737 Australians were honoured in the King's Birthday Honours list, including awards in the Order of Australia (general and military divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for conspicuous service.
"I would like to congratulate all those recognised in today's Honours List. Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not - they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community," Governor-General David Hurley said.
"Through today's recognition we shine a light on their efforts, the impact they have and the difference they make. On behalf of all Australians, I thank recipients for their service and congratulate them on their recognition.
"The honours and awards system belongs to all Australians and, by nominating people for recognition in the Order of Australia, we all have a role to play. I have been steadfast that the Order must reflect the diversity of our community - I am pleased by the progress we have made over the last five years. For it to continue, and it must, we need people to take the time to nominate people that inspire them."
Recipients will attend investiture ceremonies at Government House in their respective state or territory in coming months to receive the insignia of their award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.