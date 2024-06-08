Voters will be in the box seat come September

The council elections in September should be interesting. Already The Greens have announced an intention to run a ticket for the ballot.
And so far only three current councillors have declared to the Leader their intention to stand again. They are Bede Burke, Mark Rodda, and Judy Coates.
Crs Phill Betts and Helen Tickle have confirmed they are in the undecided basket, while mayor Mayor Russell Web says it's not something he has really thought about, yet.
To be fair, the council has had a lot to think about recently, including the special rate variation and the sale of Ray Walsh House.
And probably the next council will also have to determine the fate of a possible pay rise for councillors. I really don't envy them that task, given the cost of living pressures that most likely caused them to delay the decision in the first place.
I believe it was Bede Burke who said taking a pay increase while also going for a 36.3 per cent rate rise and dealing with Ray Walsh House's asbestos issue is not a good look for the local government.
He went on to say the incoming council should "control its own destiny."
So where does that leave voters? In the box seat I would think.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
