Mia's rapid rise to dominance for the Magpies

Leader sports reporter Zac Lowe here to take you through the biggest stories in footy this week.
First up we have Mia Cloake, who has shot to prominence in her debut year of senior league tag with the Werris Creek Magpies as she leads the scoring charts. A future NRLW prospect? Her coach certainly thinks so.
Next comes Kaiden Lahrs, the son of former Raiders and Blues star Tom, was named 18th man for the North Queensland Cowboys in Sunday's clash against the Sydney Roosters. Ever humble, the youngest Lahrs said it was "a pretty good feeling".
We also spoke to stars of the future in Tarnee Ingram and Emily Dietrich after their call-up to the NSW CCC side.
Another Werris Creek face made an appearance when Magpies winger Nathanael Slater broke down how he came to join the club amid a time of sadness for his family, and the life he's built since.
There is also plenty of Origin news after the Queensland men thumped NSW in game one, while the Maroons women forced a series decider in a match that will likely go down as an all-time classic.
