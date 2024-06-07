'My 'Why' has changed': Godwin lands in Tamworth hoping to inspire

Even after an Olympics campaign, two Commonwealth Games gold medals, and a plethora of national and international accolades, Georgia Godwin still feels awkward when asked for an autograph.
It's not because of any inherent shyness - on the contrary, the 26-year-old is a bubbly and engaging conversationalist.
But she also clearly remembers the days of her youth when she looked up to the world's best gymnasts, hoping to one day meet them. So to count herself among their number, and have young athletes in turn see her as a role model, is "wild".
"The kids will come up and ask 'Can I have a photo with you?'" Godwin said.
"And I'm like, 'What? With me? Are you sure?' ... It's unreal. It's a 'pinch me' moment that I am now one of the older ones that the younger ones look up to. It's a special feeling."
It is not a responsibility Godwin takes lightly.
She knows full-well that meeting an idol can have a formative impact on a young gymnast.
So when she arrived in Tamworth last night as the ambassador for the 2024 Capital Country Cup (which began today and will run until Sunday), she was eager to watch the sport at a grassroots level again.
Doing so helps remind her why she began competing in the first place.
"This is a big part of my life," Godwin said.
"It's why I have continued past the 'cut-off' age of gymnastics, I suppose. I turn 27 this year, so I'm considered older, but my 'Why' has changed over the last couple of years.
"It's been more to inspire the next generation and keep people in this amazing sport."
Jodie McGinnity, a former Tamworth Gymnastics coach, was the driving force behind Godwin's involvement.
"Jodie's an international judge, so she has judged Georgia and knew her," Jan McGinnity, Jodie's mother and Tamworth Gymnastics owner, said.
"She asked her if she would come and be an ambassador."
"The club I represent in Sydney [All The Way Up Gymnastics] takes part in the competition, and Tamworth Gymnastics asked if I would be interested. I said 'Yes, please'," Godwin said.
The Australian representative is in Tamworth during what she admitted is one of the more challenging periods of her career.
At the outset of 2024, Godwin aimed to earn a place in her second Olympic team and improve on her results from Tokyo 2021. But fate had other plans, and she was forced to pull out after rupturing her Achilles tendon.
She told the Leader that she has good days and bad days with her emotions since the injury, but it has helped clarify the one lesson she wants to impart to the children this weekend.
"It's heartbreaking, getting so close to being on my second Olympic team and not quite getting there," Godwin said.
"My main message to the kids is just to have fun. As cliche as it sounds, it's a sport and you do it because you love it. We're human, we make mistakes, I make mistakes after doing the sport for 23 years and being at the level that I am.
"You learn from it, you move on, and at the end of the day, just enjoy it."
