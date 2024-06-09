The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

A love of maritime history and teaching earns posthumous OAM

June 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graydon Henning was awarded a posthumous Order of Australia Medal (OAM). Picture from UNE
Graydon Henning was awarded a posthumous Order of Australia Medal (OAM). Picture from UNE

Tamworth's Graydon Read Henning has been honoured with a posthumous Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his contributions to tertiary education and maritime history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.