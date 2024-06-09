A love of maritime history and teaching earns posthumous OAM

Tamworth's Graydon Read Henning has been honoured with a posthumous Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his contributions to tertiary education and maritime history.
Mr Henning, who passed away in October 2023, aged 87, was a internationally respected maritime historian, whose interests included Australian economic history, especially transport, business and mining.
He sat on various boards for maritime history and taught economic history at the University of New England (UNE) for 30 years, having joined the staff in 1973. When he retired as a senior lecturer he continued as an adjunct senior lecturer at its business school until 2018.
He edited a number of publications, including The Great Circle Magazine - a journal for the Australian Association of Maritime History between 1989-1998
Mr Henning was made an Honorary Life Member of the Armidale and District Historical Society in 2006. He was a committee member from 1974 to 2000.
He also volunteered at the Newcastle Maritime Museum for a decade up until 2018, was a member of the Armidale City Council Folk Museum Committee, from 1977 to 1996, and presented a classical music program on the local community radio station 2ARM.
