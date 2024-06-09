Fire fighter recognised for years of service to local community

A fire fighter since he was 13-years-old, when he would head out to the fire ground with his father and other local landholders, Narrabri's Richard Thomas Scilley has been honoured with an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM).
Mr Scilley officially joined the Tibbereena Bush Fire Brigade which covers the Namoi/Gwydir District in 1975, and remains an operational member.
He was elected deputy captain in 1991 and then captain in 2004, before being appointed deputy group captain in 2007 and then group captain in 2011.
Like many other senior NSW Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS) members, Mr Scilley has participated in numerous events over the years, leading by example his firefighting skill level and knowledge is indisputable.
Mr Scilley was the first to volunteer for, and the last to leave, the prolonged Pilliga Forest fires and has attended numerous serious motor vehicle accidents over the years.
"He protects his team members as much as possible from the horrific nature of some of the incidents and then monitors their wellbeing after the event. This inner strength and fortitude make him the person sought out when a call for assistance from police is received that requires special abilities."
He has also promoted the NSWRFS as a regular door knocker in his uniform for the Red Shield Appeal and he rarely misses an Anzac Day march.
