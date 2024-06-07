The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

There's fun for all the family this weekend at the galley

June 7 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's fun for all the family this weekend at the galley
There's fun for all the family this weekend at the galley

Delightful and full of joy - the Young Archie Tamworth is a celebration of young portrait artists and the people most important in their lives. The key to this display is the creative talents combined with the stories behind the artworks - the reason why the kids chose to paint the person they did.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.