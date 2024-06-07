There's fun for all the family this weekend at the galley

Delightful and full of joy - the Young Archie Tamworth is a celebration of young portrait artists and the people most important in their lives. The key to this display is the creative talents combined with the stories behind the artworks - the reason why the kids chose to paint the person they did.
The love is clear and a pleasure to behold. To celebrate this, Tamworth Regional Galley and University of New England are offering a unique public program for Young Archie entrants this weekend, Saturday, June 8, 10am-12pm, at Peel House in Tamworth.
The family fun day celebration will include free artmaking activities and a free family portrait for Young Archie entrants with esteemed local photographer Antony Hands from Chasing Summer Photography. All are invited to make the most of this opportunity to capture an image of the important people in your life.
The Young Archie Tamworth exhibition is an amazing display of local creative talent, containing over 120 works from children aged 5-18 years. These works are on display at 23 Fitzroy Street, Tamworth until 23 June. The exhibition is free to view and open weekdays between 10am and 4pm, and Saturdays 10am-2pm.
At the Gallery, we are also in the final weeks of enjoying 'Lineage', a multi-disciplinary exhibition between mother and daughter artist Heather and Kate Dorrough.
For 25 years, Heather Dorrough (1933-2018) made work in response to the Hawkesbury River landscape, with her art practice covering print, paintings and textile works. This exhibition shows many of her works for the first time, including work from the early 1970s and 1980s that heralded the shift (at the time) from craft-based traditions to the Arts.
Heather developed her own techniques using machine embroidery, painting with dye and sculptural use of fabric. Her work is represented in national, state and regional gallery collections and included in significant public commissions.
Sydney based artist Kate Dorrough explores the tension between paint and clay. In this exhibition, her work directly responds to her mother's work creating a dialogue and interplay whilst recognising her mother as a mentor.
Kate works as a painter and ceramicist and has an extensive career exhibiting her work in leading galleries in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra as well as a number of residencies and prizes.
Kate's recent work explores the river as a metaphor of fertility and expands on the cyclical nature of renewal and destruction.
To mark the final day of the Lineage exhibition in Tamworth, Kate Dorrough will hold an artist talk at the Tamworth Regional Gallery on Sunday, 16 June at 3pm.
