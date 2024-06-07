New voices, new choices: Tamworth voters to see new party on local ballot

For the first time ever, Tamworth voters will be presented with a Greens party ticket in a local government election later this year.
Small business owner Ryan Brooke and civil service official Gemma-Lea Tormie will be the lead candidates on a group ticket of Tamworth Greens members vying for Tamworth council's nine seats in September's NSW local government elections.
Mr Brooke also threw his hat into the ring for the Greens during the 2023 state election, taking home 3.38 per cent of first-preference votes.
That may not sound like much, but in an election with nine council seats up for grabs preferences can make a huge difference, as voters will remember from 2021's weeks-long nail biter which took 18 rounds of counting to complete.
The final seat in that election went to current deputy mayor Judy Coates, who received only 3.31 per cent of first preferences.
In contrast to Mr Brooke, Ms Tolmie is a relative newcomer to politics, though she's no stranger to public service having worked in education and for the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ).
Through her job at the DCJ, the proud First Nations woman works closely with local service providers to assist low-income earners, the elderly, minority groups, and people experiencing homelessness.
"We want to contribute to our community. We do that already in the work that we do and this is just an extension of that," Ms Tolmie said.
"It's going to take commitment, but it's time for change."
Ms Tolmie says her number one issue is improving Tamworth council's transparency and accountability.
"Community consultation is the biggest thing for me. Being someone who works in Aboriginal communities, community consultation is the most important aspect of the work that I do," she said.
"[Council] needs to listen to the constituents, and I just don't feel like that's happening. Especially with the recent rate rise, we have 97 per cent of people saying they're not supportive of it."
Both Greens candidates said if elected they'd support putting community consultation at the forefront of council decisions.
"We've seen other councils put up motions we think would work well in Tamworth. Stuff like having one council meeting per year be a town hall forum where people from the community can put questions to councillors without notice," Mr Brooke said.
Ms Tomie agreed wholeheartedly.
"Why shouldn't community be able to come in and voice and question? Councillors are put in positions of leadership by the constituents. They should have a right to come in, ask questions, and get answers," she said.
They also said they support the creation of a digital register to log meetings councillors and senior staff have with private developers, a policy which has been proposed twice by councillor Mark Rodda and overwhelmingly rejected both times.
When asked if they think it'll be difficult for a Greens ticket to win votes in an area that often protests renewable energy development, Ms Tomie said people aren't against the energy transition, they just want it done right.
"There needs to be strategic planning to ensure that anyone who loses jobs is transitioned into new work. You don't want to lose a workforce and replace it with nothing. While we're all for renewables, it needs to be done responsibly," she said.
Mr Brooke said the most important thing is project placement, pointing to the Hills of Gold wind farm in Nundle as an example of what he says is a renewable project going in the wrong place due to an international energy developer steamrolling legitimate local concerns without proper community consultation.
"No one disagrees that the proper place for renewable projects is on unproductive land ... we're blessed that we're a huge country, we have a lot of unproductive land, and we have a lot of land where sun and wind are plentiful," he said.
"We don't need projects in areas where people don't want them. Something council should be looking at is where are the proper places for renewable projects and what benefits can we can get out of that."
