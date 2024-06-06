A star on the rise: Mia Cloake's sparkling start with a dream in sight

It's always been about the footy for Mia Cloake.
The 16-year-old, in Year 11 at Peel High, is at the point in life where she has begun to make plans for her first steps into the adult world.
But right now, she is setting the football world alight. And her main goal is to reach the highest level of the sport.
"[Rugby league] is one of the main things I want to pursue," Cloake said.
Currently in the midst of her first year of senior footy, Cloake has not made a bad start to her career.
The Tamworth product has starred for the Werris Creek Magpies women, and currently leads the Group 4 league tag tallies in tries scored (13) and points scored (88).
So emphatic has her first half of the season been that her coach, Anna Smith, believes the youngster has what it takes to crack the NRLW if she remains committed.
"She's slotted into the team and done amazingly, I can't speak highly enough of her," she said.
"She's always said her goal is to play in the NRLW, and I don't think that's far off, to be honest."
Cloake extended her lead in the scoring charts on Saturday with two tries and two conversions as Werris Creek gritted out a tough 16-8 win over the Dungowan Cowgirls.
The incessant rain made life miserable for players, but the Magpies nonetheless extended their unbeaten start to the year.
"I thought it was going to be even closer, but we pushed through and made it," Cloake said.
A game against the 2022 premiers (who also made the preliminary final in 2023) was destined to be close. But the Magpies centre is accustomed to high-pressure situations having played a pivotal role in the Greater Northern Tigers' run to the Lisa Fiaola Cup grand final earlier this year.
Given that Cloake didn't really expect to be named in the side, reaching the finals was a moment she will not soon forget.
"I was a bit surprised [to be named for the Tigers], but I just tried to focus," she said.
"We had a good coach and team, and we worked together to get as far as we did."
Despite their eventual 36-0 loss to the Bulldogs, Cloake took one crucial lesson away from her first ever foray into the rep scene: confidence.
"It gave me a bit more encouragement to do what I need to do on the field," she said.
That shot of self-belief no doubt helped Cloake hit the ground running in her debut season for the Magpies women.
But, though she has quickly become one of the team's most important players, Smith said she is one of the most modest and team-oriented members of the side.
"She's really humble, it's not gone to her head at all," she said.
"She's very down to Earth, she'll talk about her teammates rather than herself, she's that sort of person. Coaching her is very easy."
