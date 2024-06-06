The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
News

'I am continually frustrated': double demerits in force for King's Birthday long weekend

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
June 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said she is frustrated by drivers disobeying road rules and putting others at risk. Picture by Peter Hardin
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said she is frustrated by drivers disobeying road rules and putting others at risk. Picture by Peter Hardin

As the death toll on New England roads continues to rise, police are urging motorists "to make good decisions" before they drive this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.