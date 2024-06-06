'I am continually frustrated': double demerits in force for King's Birthday long weekend

As the death toll on New England roads continues to rise, police are urging motorists "to make good decisions" before they drive this weekend.
The next four days will see police out in full force across the New England North West for the King's Birthday long weekend, with double demerits in play from 12:01am on Friday, June 7, until 11:59pm on Monday, June 10.
2023 was a horror year for the Oxley and New England police districts, with 30 people killed on the region's roads.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said we are only five months into the year and it looks no better.
"So far this year, 158 people have lost their lives on NSW roads, 12 in the Oxley, New England, area alone," she said.
"I am continually frustrated by the fact that drivers continue to push the boundaries, disobey the road rules, and put other people in danger."
So far this year, Oxley police have fined 4156 drivers for speeding; 198 for drink driving, and 496 drivers have been caught with drugs in their system.
Over the next four days, police will conduct roadside drug and breath testing and will target people not wearing a seat belt, using their phones, or speeding. These are the biggest factors in road fatalities on regional roads.
"We are going to do everything we can to ensure that people are doing the right thing," she said.
Inspector Wixx said she does not understand why people feel the need to speed on regional roads.
"A study came out saying 48 per cent of drivers admit to breaking the road rules this year," she said.
"The culture behind driving safely and doing the right thing is something that still hasn't been determined why people do not want to do the right thing."
