Here's what's coming to the Capitol Theatre

What do we have coming up at the Capitol Theatre you ask? Well we certainly have a mixture of shows heading our way. How about something for the whole family including the kids? A girls night reflecting on our diary writing teenage self? Or what about a laugh with a group of mates? We have all this... plus more to look forward to!
If you're looking for an engaging, slightly quirky family show, Whalebone is for you!
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rouge and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus - this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a rollercoaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half human juggling machine!
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer. Stay for the Q&A after the show with the opportunity to check out all the contraptions!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 19 June at 6pm, Thursday 20 June at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
A Merrigong Theatre Company production By Kay Proudlove
A play with songs!
This is a journey through Kay's teenager diaries through a collection of intimate and vulnerable stories and songs. From first kisses, girl power, spice world and Elijah Wood fan fiction to lost gigs, found memories and frayed friendships - Dear Diary is a hilarious, nostalgic and sometimes painful revisiting of our teenage years, delving into the pressures and experiences of growing up.
A wry humour and confessional stories, Dear Diary asks us to look at what we hold onto in our lives and when it's the right time to let them go, if ever. One for women of all generations!
Warning: Adult themes, strong language. Recommended ages: 14+
At the Capitol Theatre Thursday 27 June at 7:30pm.
Showcasing the finest talents, Australia's biggest and best comedy spectacular is off on its 26th annual road trip and it's stopping in Tamworth!
Featuring a line up of beloved comedy royalty as well as the freshest sensations from the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival - all in one hilarious show that guarantees lots of laughs.
Grab your pals, secure your tickets and great ready to laugh non-stop.
May contain coarse language, adult themes, sexual references and material that may offend. Recommended ages 15yrs+
This laugh a minute night is at the Capitol Theatre Friday 5 July at 7:30pm
