Start your long weekend right, with the day's top stories

And hi di ho Saturday morning.
There's a new cafe in town, or at least there will be when Purveyor Wholefoods Café & Providore goes into Centrepoint. In the meantime, Ben Hamlin has set up his Purveyor Pop-up. It's a homecoming for Ben, and Jonathan Hawes has his story here.
The ballot draw for the Northern Tablelands by-election was held on Friday. Lydia Roberts has the final candidate tally and where they will sit on the ballot.
Samantha Newsam has a lovely longer read on a sport you don't hear much about. She caught up with one team experiencing some success in the sport of Tentpegging.
If you are lucky enough to have Monday off for the long weekend, there is a bit happening, so here's a few ideas.
And if you are hitting the highway for a bit of coastal relief, then take it easy on the roads. If you get there a bit later it's not going to matter. But if you don't get there art all, well, that's another matter.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
