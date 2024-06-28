Developers behind Calala BESS shrink project size after feedback

The footprint of the proposed Calala Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been shrunk to address community concern.
Renewables developer Equis has reduced the number of lithium-ion batteries to 164 from 900 set to be located at 474 Calala Lane, which has "significantly" reduced the equipment and infrastructure needed to operate the facility.
The amended report addresses concerns raised by the public after the project came off public exhibition in December 2023.
This is one of three major BESS projects proposed for the area.
An Equis spokesperson said advances in technology have allowed them to build a more compact and efficient system.
"The improved technology has allowed Equis to better align with network requirements," the spokesperson said.
Even with the reduction, the BESS will operate at 300 mega watts.
The main change is the swapping of battery technology from the Warsila and SMA to the Tesla Megapack 2XL.
"Tesla Megapack 2XL is improved technology and materially increases electric power generation efficiency," the Equis spokesperson said.
"As they can buffer power at night for use during the day and provide frequency control for grid stability."
The new battery's chemistry is lithium iron phosphate, which is also safer than the older models.
The report states the downsizing "reflects a reduction in the noise impact" and offers "improved visual impact" to the surrounding community.
If the multi-million dollar project is given the go ahead, it will supply electricity for up to 570,000 homes for four hours.
"Energy storage systems like this project allow for increased solar and wind energy to be integrated into the grid while helping lower electricity prices," the Equis spokesperson said.
The report states the BESS will also bring jobs throughout both construction and operation.
"The project will create approximately 170 full time jobs during construction and seven during operations," the spokesperson said.
"Additionally, the project will fund initiative ideas raised by the community."
