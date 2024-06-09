The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Freedom Rider champion, Labor stalwart earns OAM

LR
By Lydia Roberts
June 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to 2016 and Neville Kelly receives a Labor Lifetime Award from then shadow minister Anthony Albanese and NSW opposition leader Luke Foley.
Flashback to 2016 and Neville Kelly receives a Labor Lifetime Award from then shadow minister Anthony Albanese and NSW opposition leader Luke Foley.

LABOR stalwart and former Moree councillor Neville Kelly has been awarded an OAM in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.