Here's 'cheers' to some quiet achievers

Happy Monday!
Today we honour some of the people who have gone above and beyond for their local communities.
The King's Birthday Honours List 2024 recognises 737 Australians, including awards in the Order of Australia (General and Military Divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for conspicuous service.
Among the local faces you might know are Kate Nugent OAM and Barry Harley OAM. Both were honoured for their ongoing contributions to country music and the Tamworth community and both - according to Rachel Clark - were typically humble about their achievements.
Others to be honoured across our region include Tamworth's Lynette Guest who has also been recognised for her contributions to country music, John Henderson from Inverell; former Northern Tablelands MP and alderman of Armidale City Council, Ray Chappell; the late Graydon Henning from Tamworth for his contribution to maritime history and tertiary education; former Moree councillor Neville Kelly; Narrabri's Richard Scilley; and tireless volunteer from Glen Innes Lynette Cregan.
We hope we haven't missed anyone from our region, but if we have, please do let us know at mail.ndl@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
