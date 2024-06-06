Say hello to my little friend, I call him 'Fri-yay'

I hope your downhill ride to the weekend has at least been a pleasant one.
A 28-year-old man has faced court via a bedside hearing in Tamworth, in relation to that pursuit on Tuesday morning, which saw two female officers injured.
Tess Kelly reports on a 25-year-old man who has backflipped on his pleas of not guilty and admitted to a string of drug charges in Tamworth court.
In a Leader exclusive, Rachel Clark sat down with Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, Murat Dizdar, when he visited to city earlier this week, to talk about the challenges facing our schools as a result of the teacher shortage.
And if you're at a loose end for the long weekend, we just might have a couple of ideas.
