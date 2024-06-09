Sporting council founder honoured in King's birthday honours list

A LIFETIME'S service to Inverell's sporting community has earned John Henderson a Medal of the Order of Australia in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.
Mr Henderson, 90, said he was deeply honoured to receive the OAM for service to the community of Inverell.
"I've supported the local community to a great degree and always been involved in the organisational side of things, such as being in charge of working bees at Inverell's golf club and cricket association and I served on the inaugural committee of the sports council," Mr Henderson said.
Born and raised in Bonshaw, a hamlet between Ashford and Texas, Mr Henderson briefly went to Sydney with his parents to complete his education, before returning and settling in Inverell in the early 1960s.
It was in the town he met and married his wife of 61 years, Patricia, with whom he went on to have four children; Michael, Anthony, Kim and Christine.
Mr Henderson initially worked at the Bank of NSW (now known as Westpac) before joining the North West County Council in 1957. He retired as deputy county clerk in 1991.
Always one for the outdoors, Mr Henderson was a founding member of Inverell Sports Council (1969-1986), becoming a life member in 2019.
Under the auspices of the sports council, Mr Henderson helped convert a town common on the banks of the Macintyre River into sporting fields, to be enjoyed by the whole community.
"The land was in a terrible state and it was [the late] Col Campbell who had the vision to convert it to the sporting complex it remains today," Mr Henderson said.
He has volunteered tirelessly for the community, being a member of the Apex Clubs of Inverell and Glen Innes (1953 to 1973) and former president of St Vincent de Paul, Inverell, for six years.
"We assisted locals in need," Mr Henderson said. He was one of the few remaining Australians to remember attending national service, in 1952.
Since the mid-1980s, Mr Henderson has served as a member of the Rotary Club of Inverell, being awarded the Paul Harris Fellow, Sapphire Pin.
Mr Henderson is one of 737 Australians to receive an honour or award from Governor-General David Hurley this year.
"I would like to congratulate all those recognised in today's Honours list," the Governor-General said.
"Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not - they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community.
"Through today's recognition we shine a light on their efforts, the impact they have and the difference they make. On behalf of all Australians, I thank recipients for their service and congratulate them on their recognition.
"This is my last Honours list as Governor-General. Presiding over investiture ceremonies and having the opportunity to meet so many diverse recipients in our honours system has been a tremendous privilege. Learning their stories has been inspiring and makes me enormously optimistic for our future.
"The honours and awards system belongs to all Australians and, by nominating people for recognition in the Order of Australia, we all have a role to play. I have been steadfast that the Order must reflect the diversity of our community - I am pleased by the progress we have made over the last five years. For it to continue, and it must, we need people to take the time to nominate people that inspire them."
In addition to the 493 recipients of awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia the 2024 Honours list includes:
Recipients will attend investiture ceremonies at Government House in their respective state or territory in coming months to receive the insignia of their award.
This list also includes 34 Australians recognised for their contribution in support of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These individuals will also be included in an ongoing and permanent COVID-19 Honour roll.
