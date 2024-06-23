From donning the green and gold to breaking records: Sid's star continues to rise

Sid Harvey doesn't need to look far for inspiration.
It's there sitting above his bed in his dorm room at Baxter College; his Australian jersey from the 2023 Global Youth Sevens tournament, "a little beacon" of the dream he is chasing and a reminder of how far he has come.
Held last December in Auckland, it was the first time he'd donned the green and gold, and a tantalising glimpse into the future the Narrabri product hopes for himself.
"I know where I want to be and that jersey's a good reminder of it," Harvey said.
The perfect way to farewell to his school days and step into the next chapter of his life, and career, it was "one of the best experiences" he's had.
And while he is keen to continue to explore the sevens avenue, at the moment his focus is on the 15-man game.
Linking up with Eastern Suburbs, Harvey hasn't taken long to make his mark.
In his 1sts colts' Round 8 clash against the Hunter Wildfires, the fullback set a new club record for the most points scored by a single player in a match with 51, which included five tries and 13 conversions.
Ever humble though, Harvey wasn't getting caught up in the hype.
"It's a cool record but it doesn't really interest me too much," he said.
"To be honest I got some gravy tries.
"Three or four of those were pretty much handed to me. I just had to fall over the line."
He did give more credence to his kicking contribution, not missing a shot.
"That was good," he said.
"I pride myself on that."
Making the move down to Sydney pretty much straight after finishing his HSC, Harvey is "loving" it.
Studying a Bachelor of Science and Education through UNSW, the transition of living away from home for the first time has been eased by having plenty of family nearby.
Sister Martha also plays with Easts while eldest sister, Mae, works at the children's hospital and lives only 500m away, so he can pop around there if ever he needs a break from college food.
Then there's the footy side, and all the opportunities with that.
Harvey is part of the Waratahs Academy and so during the pre-season, four days a week he would go in and train with the main Waratahs squad.
It was a bit surreal training alongside people that he admires and has looked up to as role models, but he learnt a lot from watching how they go about things.
Things are a bit quieter with the program at the moment, given that they are in season, but he still goes into headquarters three or four times a week to do some gym and conditioning, and recovery if needs be.
Between that and Easts training and uni, life is pretty busy.
But Harvey isn't complaining. He's grateful for the all the opportunities that have come his way and determined to grab them "with both hands".
At the moment focused on the Beasties and hopefully winning a premiership with them, beyond that is the Super Rugby under 19s competition.
Reintroduced in 2022 and held around late September/October, Harvey would love to pull on the sky blue in that.
