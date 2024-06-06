If it ain't broke: Manilla gears up for tried and true machinery rally

If you've been to Manilla today you've probably noticed a sizeable band of venerable gentlemen cheerfully planting posts and fences in the historic showground.
The Manilla Vintage Machinery Group is setting up for the town's annual vintage machinery rally, featuring a huge array of engines, tractors, trucks, and cars of days gone by.
"Major draw cards are probably the steam engine and the procession up the street," longtime club member Norman Gardiner told the Leader as he helped roll out the fencing.
There'll be a preview of sorts with the annual Tractor Trek at 9:30am on Friday, June 7, then the main event kicks off on Saturday morning from 9am at the Manilla Showground.
The biggest feature will be the street parade at 11am, but Manilla Vintage Machinery Group president Tim Scanlon says there's plenty for everyone to enjoy.
"It's one of the bigger events we have. We're really excited," Mr Scanlon said.
The rally will include blacksmith and sheep shearing demonstrations, plus plenty of street foods to keep people fuelled up.
Not much has changed between this year's rally and last year's, but Mr Scanlon says that's by design. Keeping it consistent is what keeps the crowds coming.
"The crowds come back every 12 months. It's the friendship, that's all it is, the friendship," he said.
The buzz of anticipation on the showground is electrifying.
Nearly 30 members of the group have been working at the showground from the crack of dawn to ensure this year's rally matches the huge success of last year's.
"On average we get this same number of people at our monthly meetings. It's one of the most supported groups in Manilla," Mr Scanlon said.
He said as long as the weather stays dry we can expect anywhere from 2500 to 3000 people to descend on Manilla, nearly doubling the town's population for the weekend.
"As long as the weather's with us. If the weather's with us it'll be a snack," Mr Scanlon said.
Entry into the rally costs $10 per adult. Kids under 16 get in free.
All profits are donated to Manilla Preschool and the Westpac chopper.
Last year's success would've seen much more money donated to these causes, but a break-in to the group's shed on the showground meant they had to spend thousands of dollars replacing stolen equipment.
The vintage machinery group has beefed up their shed security to make sure this year the money they raise goes to charitable causes as intended.
"We're not really worried about it happening again. We got extra security and put new locks on the sheds," Mr Scanlon said.
The Manilla Showground will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.