The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Education

Sophie in the running to co-host SpecFest

By Contributed
June 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Robinson was selected to take part in a live audition in Sydney. Picture supplied
Sophie Robinson was selected to take part in a live audition in Sydney. Picture supplied

Quirindi High School (QHS) year 12 student Sophie Robinson was given an incredible opportunity this week, after being selected from a round of video applications to do a live audition for the role of student co-host for SpecFest at the 2024 Schools Spectacular.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.