Sophie in the running to co-host SpecFest

Quirindi High School (QHS) year 12 student Sophie Robinson was given an incredible opportunity this week, after being selected from a round of video applications to do a live audition for the role of student co-host for SpecFest at the 2024 Schools Spectacular.
Selections were narrowed down from video submissions from across the state.
Sophie submitted a video of herself interviewing her sisters with a provided script, along with a video discussing her experiences.
After the round of video selections, Sophie advanced to the live auditions, which were held at Gravity Media in Sydney.
While this role won't be featured on live TV, co-hosts play a crucial part in the SpecFest outdoor entertainment hub event, interviewing bands, performers and pop-up shops at the Schools Spectacular event at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney later this year.
Sophie's passion for the Schools Spectacular was ignited when she attended a performance featuring former QHS student Molly Owen as a featured artist and by watching the student co-hosts in action in the main arena.
Another former QHS student, Ella Worley, who featured as student co-host in SpecFest, further motivated Sophie to pursue this opportunity.
