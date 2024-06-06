The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

28-year-old man to face court after officers injured during pursuit

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
Updated June 6 2024 - 11:30am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man is facing a raft of charges after two police officers were injured on Tuesday. Picture from file
The man is facing a raft of charges after two police officers were injured on Tuesday. Picture from file

A man will face court on Thursday after two officers were injured when their police car was allegedly rammed during a pursuit in Tamworth earlier this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.