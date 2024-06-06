28-year-old man to face court after officers injured during pursuit

A man will face court on Thursday after two officers were injured when their police car was allegedly rammed during a pursuit in Tamworth earlier this week.
Just before 10:30am on Tuesday, June 4, police attached to Oxley Police District attempted to stop a white Holden Commodore on Petra Avenue, following reports the car had allegedly been used in an aggravated break-in earlier that morning in Calala.
A pursuit was initiated when the driver failed to stop as directed by police. A short time later the Commodore clipped a parked car on Warral Road, before eventually coming to a stop at the intersection of Warral and Macgregor Street.
As officers approached the driver, the car was allegedly reversed into one officer, then driven forward hitting another.
Other officers at the scene were able to pull the driver from the vehicle and take him into custody, before he was taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment of injuries.
Three injured officers were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Police will allege that during a search of the man and car, police located cannabis, unauthorised prescription medication, and a crystalised substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
Checks reveal the Commodore had been stolen from a home on Burilla Street, Tamworth, earlier in the day.
On Wednesday, police attended Tamworth hospital and charged a 28-year-old man with a raft of offences including: Break and enter dwelling-house with intent (x2); Steal property in dwelling-house; Steal motor vehicle; Aggravated enter dwelling with intent - use corporal violence; Common assault; Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; Drive motor vehicle while licence suspended; Not give particulars to other driver; Use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention (x2); Hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty (x2); Possess prohibited drug (x3); and Cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of moto vehicle (x2).
The man was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court via a bedside hearing on Thursday, June 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.