What does a crackdown on international students mean for UNE Tamworth?

University of New England's (UNE) vice chancellor is appealing for cooler heads to prevail on what he sees as a rushed decision to clamp down on Australia's intake of international students.
UNE Vice Chancellor Chris Moran told the Leader the regional university has become "collateral damage" due to "two parts of government not working in lock-step".
"There's been a change to the outlook on immigration, and an assumption made that international students are causing problems in immigration, such as rental pressures," Mr Moran said.
The vice chancellor pushed back on the idea that international students are contributing to the housing crisis, pointing to several studies showing long-term structural issues are the true culprit.
The Australian Government recently slashed visa approvals for international students and is considering further restrictions with a goal of cutting net migration in half.
The sudden spike in visa refusals bumped UNE to the highest risk level on the government's three-tier assessment on whether universities are admitting non-genuine students [i.e. students who enter Australia on a student visa with the intention of dropping out and finding work].
But Mr Moran says UNE's risk level is a product of the government's own making, not the university's.
"We've always had a very deep and extensive assessment of bona fide students. The genuine student test is something we've spent a lot of time and energy on," he said.
"We haven't ever had a default of a single [international] student in any degree in our history, not one."
Mr Moran said he doesn't have insight into Home Affairs' decision-making process, but his "best guess" is the government's reasoning has something to do with a large proportion of UNE's international students coming from Nepal.
"Under the current situation we are inferring that Home Affairs have put Nepal under a different category of risk," he said.
"The only thing we can do is guess there are unscrupulous private operators - because that's what the government keeps saying, that they're trying to deal with private operators not the universities - so we're assuming Nepal has been an important source of non-genuine students to the unscrupulous operators."
In the short-term, nothing.
Only two UNE campuses in NSW are currently registered to teach international students: Armidale and UNE Sydney at Parramatta. The goal for UNE Tamworth is to support rural and regional students.
In the long-term it gets a bit more complicated.
While the university celebrates its international connections, UNE has traditionally been a smaller provider of international education - around 6 per cent of students enrol from outside Australia.
Mr Moran says increasing that percentage will help the institution recover from the financial pressures it withstood during COVID.
"The international student market in Australia is nearly $50 billion a year. It's the third-largest export of our country after iron ore and coal," he said.
"We've plotted a [COVID] recovery course, and our course has international student growth as a significant part."
But the recovery plan has already suffered a huge blow. This year UNE offered 964 enrolments to international students, but only received 19 visas.
On top of that, UNE's new status as risk level three on the government's tier system means longer processing times for student visas, meaning the situation isn't likely to improve without government action.
But Mr Moran says he sees the current friction as temporary, and he's confident a better system will emerge by the time UNE Tamworth is ready to accept international students.
"I'm optimistic that the current kind of turmoil we're in will settle, and from it will emerge a more sensible navigable system," he said.
"I'm very positive of where it might end up once the noise and friction in the short term dies down, but there is stress that comes as a result of the current situation."
With that in mind, Mr Moran says there's a high likelihood for UNE Tamworth to start accepting international students within a few years after opening in 2027.
He also said he hopes the government uses the current chaos as a chance to reset and restructure the visa process. to encourage more students into regional universities.
But he stressed any move in that direction should first involve consultation with the unis.
"I don't want students who can't fit in to the University of Sydney, I want students that make sense for this region," he said.
