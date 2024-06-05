Red alert for blue green algae at Keepit Dam downgraded to amber

The red alert warning issued on May 16 for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for Keepit Dam located near Tamworth has been lifted. The storage is now on amber alert.
While on amber alert, the water is generally considered to be suitable for recreational activity, but water users are advised to exercise caution at all times and be aware that the algal situation can change quickly.
The water should be considered unsuitable for potable use and alternative supplies or prior treatment of raw water for domestic purposes should be considered. It is also advised not to drink untreated or boiled water from the dam due to the risk of stomach upsets. Boiling the water does not inactivate algal toxins.
As algal numbers can change dramatically with changes in conditions, water users should avoid water which is discoloured or gives off an earthy or musty odour.
WaterNSW will continue routine water quality monitoring and advise of any change as new results are received.
Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and can reproduce quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight and sufficient nutrients.
Visit the local council or local water utility websites for information about the management of blue-green algae risks in the nearby treated drinking water supplies.
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting www.waternsw.com.au/algae or calling 1300 662 077.
