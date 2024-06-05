The Northern Daily Leader
Red alert for blue green algae at Keepit Dam downgraded to amber

Updated June 5 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
The red alert for Keepit Dam has been lifted. Picture from file
The red alert warning issued on May 16 for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for Keepit Dam located near Tamworth has been lifted. The storage is now on amber alert.

