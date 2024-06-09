From mobile van to clinic: How this husband and wife team want to help

Ann and Lincoln Peters have turned their dream into a reality, after opening the doors to Compass Allied Health's new centre in Tamworth.
Over the last five years, the husband-and-wife team have operated their allied health care business through a mobile service, delivering treatment to clients throughout rural North West communities.
In the early days, they focused on physiotherapy, but soon after, they expanded their services to include neuro-rehabilitation.
Ms Peters said they came across this population of people who had neurological conditions, such as MS, Parkinsons, and spinal cord injuries.
"We thought, 'What if we could get to these people earlier?'" she said.
"Bring them into a space and use state-of-the-art equipment to do their prevention and rehab, as it would allow them to stay ambulant and well longer."
The family-run business is now located at 13-19 Ringers Road, and includes high-tech outpatient neurological gym facilities for both children and adults.
Their 17-member staff includes physiotherapists, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, and exercise physiologists.
Ms Peters said she saw "a big need" for rural outpatient rehab, while she was working at Tamworth hospital.
"I worked at the hospital in rehab for a little while; Tamworth does not have an outpatient rehab facility," she said.
"So they have an inpatient facility, which means if you have a stroke, a fall, or a spinal cord injury, you could go there for inpatient rehab. So once you are at home, patients cannot go back and visit."
Compass Allied Health Centre is the only neurological rehab/allied health facility located in the region. Previously clients had to travel to Newcastle.
"That was my big dream to make sure we had the equipment that our clients used to drive to Sydney or Newcastle to use," Ms Peters said.
"So now, they can come here and they do not have to be away from their families."
They also hope the high-tech equipment will help attract more allied health professionals to the region.
Prior to Compass, the couple moved to the North West when Mr Peters was offered a job at Manilla High School.
"I was originally a high school teacher," he said.
"I came to Tamworth because I was on one of those educational scholarships, where you get sent somewhere in NSW for a few years of teaching."
They fell in love with the region and decided to set down roots.
Mr Peters retrained in business, completing his MBA, which has allowed them to "tag team" in building their business.
While he "is the brains behind the operation," Ms Peters focuses on the clinical/patient side.
She is a neurological physiotherapist and the only one practicing in the North West outside of a hub city.
"My big thing is seeing the clients, developing the services, and making sure we are evidence-based, while also growing our team," she said.
"It was an interest area of mine. I love seeing people with neurological conditions, it is what I do every day.
"I wanted to learn more about how to help those with neurological conditions."
As the business continues to grow, the husband-and-wife team hopes to get patients off the waitlist and into the clinic, to provide the support and care.
And they still conduct regular mobile service days out to Gunnedah, Quirindi and the Liverpool Plains.
If you are curious, and want to have a peek inside the centre, Compass Allied Health will host an open day for the wider community on Monday, June 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.