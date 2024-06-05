Third contender in race for Northern Tablelands at by-election

An Armidale Regional councillor and former principal research scientist at the Department of Primary Industries has been announced as The Greens candidate for the Northern Tablelands by-election.
The by-election was brought about by the resignation of Adam Marshall, who has now taken a role with Origin Energy as a senior government relations manager.
So far three people have put up their hand as candidates.
Moree solicitor Brendan Moylan has been preselected as the NSW Nationals candidate; Duncan Fischer from Uralla is running as an Independent; and now The Greens have confirmed Dr Dorothy Robinson as their candidate.
Dr Robinson has listed health, education, social services, affordable housing, and a fair share of the benefits from hosting the Renewable Energy Zone as being among her priorities leading into the poll.
"Voters have a choice about whether they want the status quo, or to send a powerful message that regional and rural NSW deserves a fair share of resources," she said.
"We deserve a hospital service based on needs to address the higher rate of chronic health conditions and shorter life expectancy in New England North West, compared to Sydney suburbs. We deserve appropriate allocation of federal assistance for road funding to councils, instead of the current situation where Armidale Regional Council receives less than half the rate per km of the Northern Beaches."
Dr Robinson is also against nuclear energy and said voters deserve low-cost renewable energy from energy providers given the New England has been slated as a renewables zone.
"They shouldn't have to fork out for nuclear, which will be three times the price according to estimates by CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator," she said.
"Our Northern Tablelands community also deserves adequate public transport, especially for people who need to access medical services, affordable social housing and similar access to rebates for improved energy efficiency as Sydney and Newcastle.
"Voters concerned about our environment should also support The Greens because they oppose rampant clearing of native vegetation, unsustainable water harvesting and logging our State native forests."
Nominations close at noon on Thursday, June 6 and final candidates will be announced and the ballot drawn on Friday, June 7.
Early voting will commence from Saturday, June 15 ahead of the byelection on June 22.
The result will be declared on July 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.