Watch out east, realtors say North Tamworth is becoming the place to be

A $1.5 million property sale has set a new record for North Tamworth, shining a spotlight on the fast-growing suburb.
The sale of the the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Oliver Street is expected to have a ripple effect on the local real estate market, adding upwards pressure on Tamworth's booming property prices.
While there are properties that have sold for higher prices in other Tamworth suburbs, the luxurious residence with 4-car accommodation and a pool is the first in North Tamworth ever to hit $1.5 million.
The record-breaking sale by Southwell Property represents growing interest in the fast-expanding northern part of town, which is slated for a state-of-the-art medical hub.
"I am very proud of the success of this sale and humbled by the result," Southwell Property co-director Stuart Southwell said after closing the sale.
"Our dedicated team works hard and we are committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients."
The new owners are no strangers to country living, having come from a regional town less than two hours away.
Moore Creek and East Tamworth typically have the highest housing price points in our region, the former being Tamworth's fastest-growing suburb.
But North Tamworth is a close second for population growth, projected for a 40 per cent increase in residents by 2041.
"North Tamworth is becoming a new up-and-coming kind of suburb in a sense because it's close to town," Southwell Property co-director Brooke Southwell said.
"Things are on the rise and it's an area with a mix of properties with unique heritage features, but also some new modern homes like this one."
Mr Southwell is currently Tamworth's leading real estate agent in terms of average sale price and fewest days on the market for residential sales, according to data from realestate.com.au.
His company, Southwell property, has grown explosively since its start less than two years ago, recently adding property management to its portfolio and now planning a move of its own into a bigger office space.
