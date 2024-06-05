Emerging artist puts work on show at Weswal Gallery

Emerging artist Janna Hayes presents a solo show at Weswal Gallery in Tamworth celebrating the New England landscape and the story of Mary Ann Bugg, Thunderbolt' s Lady.
Renowned for escaping the law by feigning labour, mother to 15 children, daughter of a Worimi woman and ex-convict father, the story of Mary Ann Bugg is one that artist Janna Hayes would like more people to know about.
In her debut solo show, Hayes has tufted a portrait of Mary Ann Bugg using wool.
The figure is depicted out law style, a top a horse rearing wildly as Mary Ann brandishes a rifle. The portrait, along with joyful galahs and cockatoos representing all 15 children, is placed amongst painted landscapes.
Each landscape is an emotional response to hikes the artist took through our local national parks. Painted in an impressionist style using bitumen and oils, the works speak to the rugged beauty of gorge country and the striking sunsets that often cloak it.
The opening event is on this Saturday at 5pm and Janna, who won the New England Regional Art Museum's inaugural Bake Off, will be bringing a cake "painted" with icing to look like one of her landscape works.
Of the themes in the show, Janna says "I'm interested in the way Australian culture celebrates the larrikin - or people who choose to defy social conventions and how they can inform our idea of ourselves despite our very conservative culture. I am fascinated by the courage, imagination and drive that Mary Ann showed and I hope that as people view the exhibition they weave her story into their own understanding of the New England region."
Head along to Weswal Gallery between June 5 and June 8 to see the show.
