The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Top three things Kevin Anderson wants for Tamworth

By Tamworth Mp Kevin Anderson
June 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson is pushing for the old Banksia unit to be repurposed as a drug and alcohol detox facility. Picture from file
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson is pushing for the old Banksia unit to be repurposed as a drug and alcohol detox facility. Picture from file

I've been in Parliament in recent weeks as we head toward the NSW State Budget and I am working hard for a better Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.