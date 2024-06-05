Check out what's making news this Thursday

Today, the Leader can reveal just when the UNE intends to start offering courses at its Tamworth campus. Work has not yet started on site, but planning is well advanced for what comes next. Rachel Clark has the details.
With shared working spaces gaining in popularity, Tess Kelly has your first look inside the new D'partmnt under construction on Brisbane Street.
In local sport, Samantha Newsam catches up with Sophie McCulloch, who talks about injury, and her time at Trefoil Ranch in Utah.
And good news if you had planned to visit Keepit Dam over the long weekend. The red alert for blue green algae has been lifted. The dam is now at amber alert level and that still carries some concerns.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
