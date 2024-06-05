Lotto win will be a boost in retirement for Tamworth man

A Tamworth man says his $100,000 lotto win has "come at the perfect time".
As well as winning the 1st Prize in Thursday night's [May 30] draw, the man also won a consolation prize of $1000 - bolstering his total windfall to $101,000.
But it was Sunday before he found out the good news, because he had not updated his contact details.
He told officials he was "excited" at the prospect of the windfall.
"Thank you so much. I'm in shock!" he said.
"I found out on Sunday when I visited the [Country Capital] newsagency and I had scanned the ticket. I didn't know what to believe.
"I'm approaching retirement age, and this has come at the most perfect time.
"It will help boost the retirement fund, that's for sure!"
Country Capital Newsagency team member Lisa Monaghan said her team was excited to hear that they'd sold a 1st Prize winning entry, and to a regular customer.
"We have already started to celebrate the winning news by putting up posters to let our customers know that we sold a major prize-winning ticket," she said.
"This is our first major winning entry in five years, and we couldn't be happier to have sold another one; bring on the winning streak!
"Congratulations to the winning man and we wish him all the best with his win."
