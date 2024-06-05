'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Sophie reflects on her unforgettable US adventure

If not for a bit of a dodgy knee, Sophie McCulloch might well be presently soaking up the breathtaking natural surrounds that envelope the Trefoil Ranch in Utah.
The Tamworth native spent a fabulous couple of months there last year, working as a camp counsellor at their summer camps.
Probably "the best experience" of her life, she had intended to go back again this year.
"But I have a bad knee so it kind of put me off," she said.
She has prepatellar bursitis (an inflammation of the bursa in the front of the kneecap) and a cyst on her meniscus.
It is manageable for things like footy, but probably wasn't up to the rigours of the activities they do at the camp.
There is "a lot of hiking", with the ranch nestled in Provo Canyon.
McCulloch's other duties included teaching the camp participants to ride, which as an accomplished horsewoman and someone who loves horses, was naturally a highlight.
She also loved just getting to meet all the other counsellors and people at the camp.
Surrounded by lakes and mountains, it was too hard not to be wonderstruck by the scenery.
She also recounted a few sightings of some bears, which was "a bit scary" the first time.
"But then if you don't go near it, it won't go near you," she added.
Ever inquisitive though, they may have "went investigating" to see where they went off to.
It all fused into what was a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
It wasn't though McCulloch's only adventure abroad in the last 12 months.
Initially set to go away with the Pacific Nomads to the Coral Coast 7s in January, after having to withdraw from that because of her knee, she travelled to Scotland to visit partner Joe Tufrey. He was over there playing with Cartha Queen's Park.
"I loved it, everyone was so lovely over there," she said.
There for about a month, in between Joe's games they were able to do a bit of travelling around.
"We had a guy named Dan, he showed us where to go and stuff," McCulloch said.
Back to reality for a few months now, the 22-year-old recently started a new job at the Tamworth Community Aged Care facility.
At the moment working as a personal care assistant (PCA) the plan is to do her nursing degree.
"I've always been interested in it," she said of nursing.
She's also joined Joe at Pirates after playing with Quirindi last season.
And this weekend she'll suit up for Central North at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth.
It will be her first senior representative campaign. She's been away with the juniors before.
"I'm a bit nervous," she said.
"But it's so much fun. Everyone's so welcoming."
McCulloch is one five Pirates that will don the red and white as the Kookaburras look to improve on their fourth place finish last year.
They have been drawn in Pool B, and tackle northern neighbours New England first-up at 9.40am Saturday morning at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
CENTRAL NORTH SQUAD: Amie Middlemiss, Jacqui Bradbery, Emily Kelso, Kaila Gillogly, Brooke Turner (Barraba), Emily Fear, Jordan Snape, Caitlyn Etheridge (Scone), Jaymee Pyne, Jessie Middlemiss Sophie McCulloch, Sherri ann Green, Nikki Berryman (Pirates), Esta Kalatzis, Cass Morley (Narrabri), Piper Rankmore, Simone Lickorish, Meri Leiataua, Dimo Ranamalo, Rhiannon Adamson, Lupe Mikaele (Gunnedah), Zoe Maunder, Chloe Brazel (Moree).
