Legendary Motor Show to make a one-off comeback in aid of a good cause

For many years, the legendary Armidale Motor Show was one of the biggest events in the region,
It's been over 10 years since the motor show was last held, but it's set for a famous one-off return at the Armidale racecourse to help raise funds for a local family in need of medical support.
All proceeds from the motor show will go towards supporting the Hutton family whose nine-year-old son Tyson, was diagnosed with an extremely rare disease called Mitochondrial neuro gastrointestinal encephalopathy (MNGIE).
Event organiser and close family friend Katie Hamel from New England Towing, said the Hutton family will need to relocate to Sydney for 6-12 months for Tyson's treatment, and bringing back the motor show will raise much-needed funds for the family.
"We're doing this to help Damien's family through a difficult time. Damien has worked with us for over three years now, they are a wonderful family and we wanted to do something to help out with what has been a very stressful and difficult time for them," Ms Hamel said.
Ms Hamel said the family will have to cover the associated costs of staying in Sydney for the time Tyson is receiving treatment, but there are also the ongoing everyday expenses back home to consider, effectively making it a double whammy of cost pressures.
"So Heidi, will be with Tyson while he is in hospital for at least the first four months," she said.
"Due to the risk factor, he will be unable to have any face-to-face contact for the first four months. He's in isolation at the moment. They go to Sydney on June 16, and he will have another week of isolation, and the week before his bone marrow transplant he will have a massive week of chemotherapy."
Tyson's little sister Rose, 5, has been tested as a suitable match and therefore will donate the bone marrow for Tyson. Rose and her dad will stay at Ronald McDonald House near the hospital.
"All our workers are like family to us. We have a son the same age as Tyson, it all really hits home," Ms Hamel said.
"We are in the fortunate position where we have the resources to reach out to people and ask for sponsorship and donations and help and everyone has been absolutely amazing.
"Everyone is super keen to see the show back for another year after such a long break, we are hoping to have as many people as possible attending, there is a $10 gate and for kids under 12, it's a gold coin donation."
The show will go ahead on June 15 and will include a return of classics, muscle cars, hot rods, bikes, machinery and trucks.
Further to the motor show itself, there will be an auction night held at the Armidale racecourse from 6 pm. There will be food trucks available, raffles, and lucky door prizes.
Some items include seven-night holiday packages, a signed Newcastle Knights jumper, a trailer-load of firewood and more.
"So far we've got 59 businesses that have sponsored the car show or made a donation," Ms Hamel said.
"I know people are coming up from Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Stanthorpe, Tenterfield also.
"I didn't think we'd have the response that we've had, everyone's been so generous in sponsorships, in donations to the auction as well as raising awareness for the motor show also.
"It's just been so heart-warming to see the community help In the way that they have."
