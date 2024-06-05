The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Legendary Motor Show to make a one-off comeback in aid of a good cause

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
June 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Armidale Motor Show is set to make a one-off comeback to raise money for the Hutton family. Left to right Heidi, Tyson, Rose, Damien Hutton. Picture Supplied.
The Armidale Motor Show is set to make a one-off comeback to raise money for the Hutton family. Left to right Heidi, Tyson, Rose, Damien Hutton. Picture Supplied.

For many years, the legendary Armidale Motor Show was one of the biggest events in the region,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.