Challenging or change makers? How Gen Z is reshaping workplace culture

This is branded content.
We all need to work; there's no avoiding it. Like taxes and chores, working for a living is just part and parcel of living life to its fullest extent. You need to pay for a roof over your head, food, and some treats once in a while.
And the way we work has changed so much over time, from the Industrial Revolution to the Digital Revolution. Each generation has brought change into the workplace, from Gen X's creativity and passion to Millennial tech adoption and work-life balance. And now as Gen Z, or Zoomers, age up, they are beginning to enter the workforce.
But what does this mean for other professionals, such as HR workers who've done HR courses online or other office folk? Are Gen Z challenging to work with, or are they drivers of change, pushing for new ways of working and thinking about the workplace? This helpful article will explore this topic, and you'll learn more about how this generation approaches work, and the opportunities their unique perspective can bring. So, continue reading to learn more.
Some researchers consider Gen Z to be anyone born after 1997. So, the oldest Gen Z workers are aged around 26 or so. This means that Gen Z has been in the workplace for around 7-8 years or so, which is enough to begin to analyse the impact they've had. Gen Z is typically characterised by their passion for social media, a firm stance on social justice, diversity and inclusion, and the fact that they've grown up completely immersed in tech. All of this presents challenges for older workers and opportunities for change for firms and companies.
Now we'll focus on Gen Z and the challenges and opportunities that this generation of staff can bring for employers.
Companies may find that Gen Z personal values are somewhat unaligned with company values or even the values of staff in the Boomer, Gen X and Millennial generations. Gen Z will tend to value things like mental health, equality and equity, racial justice and inclusion, and environmental conservation.
Whereas some large companies value profit, shareholder value and brand image more. This can mean a clash of values between younger staff and older staff and management. However, Gen Z can drive internal change in organisations by championing their values, advocating for change and doing things differently.
If the COVID-19 pandemic showed the world anything, it was that most office-based jobs can be performed from home or remotely. Gen Z are very particular about where they work, and they are less willing to endure longer commutes as opposed to other generations. They tend to prefer working from home and may be reluctant to return to the office in a capacity that managers may be happy with.
This can be a challenge for senior staff who are implementing back-to-the-office mandates, as they may struggle to retain top Gen Z talent, who will happily jump ship to a company that has more flexible remote work policies. However, this can be an opportunity for companies to develop healthier remote and hybrid work protocols and help them retain younger staff who can rise through the ranks and assist with succession and promotion plans.
As mentioned above, Zoomers have grown up being wholly immersed in technology. This means that they are often early adopters of new tech and often arrive in the workplace with minimal training required to use digital tools or new applications. They pick up software quickly and can often assist older staff in working out how to use a program. This makes them excellent in IT roles, or as digital marketers or other jobs where constant use of changing technology is required.
However, with this comes some caution and apprehension about their roles being made redundant due to the advent of generative AI and other automation processes. The challenge for companies here is to balance investment in new technology and automation while also considering how to train and retain Gen Z staff and future-proof their roles.
On average, a Gen Z person spends about four hours a day on social media across platforms such as Facebook, X, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. They are incredibly savvy to social media use, trends, engagement and influencers.
This makes Gen Z workers ideal for social media management or analyst roles. However, they often like to avoid interacting with the brand they work for on social media, preferring instead to separate their social media use from their work. This is a positive for them, as it allows them to retain autonomy and individuality in their lives and compartmentalise their work.
Most Gen Z staff want to log off, head home or turn off their laptops at 5pm on the dot. This is at odds with other generations, who either don't mind doing some overtime or who purposefully rely on it for extra wages. If we're honest, some companies rely on their staff performing unpaid overtime to boost productivity.
However, Gen Z has nailed this - with a focus on work-life balance and ensuring they're not working time they're not paid for. This presents an opportunity for businesses that demonstrate that they value their staff and their time and allow people to finish when they should.
Gen Z workers want to be paid well, and sometimes, this expectation doesn't line up with reality. As they're coming into entry-level roles for the most part, a challenge for companies is how to attract and retain young workers while paying appropriately. Of course, it's not prudent to pay over what an entry-level worker is worth, but on the other hand, a company needs to pay enough to attract Gen Z staff.
One solution to this dilemma is for businesses to list the salary range in a job advertisement, so they're not wasting time interviewing Zoomers for roles they will refuse a salary offer for. Gen Z can decide whether or not they think the job is worth applying for.
Gen Z, as we've learned in this article, is a values-driven generation. This means they have less time for companies who backflip, change major decisions and alter strategy for various reasons. They prefer workplaces that have firm values and make leading decisions based on these values. Zoomers will change workplaces if they feel a company is not living up to their values or is wishy-washy or backflips on key decisions. This can present an excellent opportunity for companies to act with integrity and authenticity.
This helpful article has shared how Gen Z workers can present a challenge, but also a unique opportunity for employers in Australia.
