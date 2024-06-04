Challenging or change makers? How Gen Z is reshaping workplace culture

Some researchers consider Gen Z to be anyone born after 1997. So, the oldest Gen Z workers are aged around 26 or so. This means that Gen Z has been in the workplace for around 7-8 years or so, which is enough to begin to analyse the impact they've had. Gen Z is typically characterised by their passion for social media, a firm stance on social justice, diversity and inclusion, and the fact that they've grown up completely immersed in tech. All of this presents challenges for older workers and opportunities for change for firms and companies.