Your morning news made easy

And hello hump day.
Getting around Tamworth is going to get a bit easier. On Tuesday the Council released its draft Tamworth Integrated Transport Plan. It details key areas to be improved and developed over the next two decades, in relation to the Tamworth road network, public transport services, and active transport networks. Jonathan Hawes has the details.
We also have the latest on those two police officers who were injured when their car was allegedly rammed on Tuesday morning.
In local sport, Samantha Newsam caught up with the dynamic duo set to take their game to the next level after a call up to the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) side for the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships.
And finally, if you are lucky enough to have Monday off for the King's birthday here's a bit of a look at what's happening around our region.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.