Officers injured after police car allegedly rammed in early morning incident

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 4 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 4:25pm
Oxley Police District Superintendent Bruce Grassick says the 'entire police community' is reeling after an incident in West Tamworth left two police officers hospitalised. Picture by Peter Hardin
Two female police officers, injured when their car was allegedly rammed by a stolen vehicle in Tamworth, are expected to make a full recovery.

