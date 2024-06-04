Officers injured after police car allegedly rammed in early morning incident

Two female police officers, injured when their car was allegedly rammed by a stolen vehicle in Tamworth, are expected to make a full recovery.
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, and they expect to lay a "raft" of charges related to the incident on Tuesday morning, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and an aggravated break-in.
Police had been searching for the man in connection to a break-in and theft of firearms from a home on Links Avenue in South Tamworth, on May 19.
Early this morning [June 4] the man allegedly stole a white Holden Commodore in Inverell and drove it to Tamworth.
Police say the man then attempted to break into a house in Calala shortly before 10am, but was "confronted" by the homeowner and fled the scene.
Officers from the Oxley Police District attempted to stop the man, who was still driving the white Holden Commodore, on Petra Avenue in South Tamworth.
Police pursued and cornered the man on Warral Road where he clipped a parked car and crashed into a police vehicle before coming to a stop at the intersection of Warral Road and Macgregor Street.
Two female police officers who had stepped out of the rammed vehicle, then approached the Commodore in a bid to arrest the driver.
But before they could, the 28-year-old allegedly reversed the car into one officer, and then drove forward, pinning the second officer between the stolen vehicle and another police car involved in the chase.
Other officers at the scene were able to pull the suspect from the vehicle and take him into custody. He is being treated for minor injuries under guard at Tamworth hospital.
Oxley Police District Superintendent Bruce Grassick said detectives are still piecing together everything that happened.
As for the injured police officers, Superintendent Grassick said "the whole policing community" is feeling the blow the officers sustained in the line of duty.
"Fortunately at this stage the injuries do not appear to be as serious as we initially thought," Superintendent Grassick said.
"There's some lower leg injuries to both of these ladies, which is concerning, but at this point in time we don't believe they're serious."
Superintendent Grassick said NSW Police have strict policies when it comes to the engagement of pursuits and approaching "risks to the community," and that all officers involved followed the appropriate protocols.
He also appealed for any members of the public with information or video evidence to contact their local police station or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.