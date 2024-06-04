Cold Chisel concert puts big squeeze on city's tourism operators

TOURISM operators are scrambling to accommodate an influx of Cold Chisel fans tipped to deluge the district as the band kicks off its Big 5-0 tour in Armidale in October.
Most venues booked out before the first tranche of tickets went on sale on Friday, May 31.
Some operators have a waiting list of fans desperately seeking a spot to stay for the event at Peterson's Winery on October 5.
They are preparing for a tipped onslaught of more inquiries as a second round of tickets goes on sale on Tuesday, June 4.
Armidale Tourist Park manager Bianca Whitehill said demand had been so great, she was considering opening up a grassy area on the grounds to visitors simply wanting to pitch a tent.
Its four cabins, 90 powered sites and 80 unpowered sites are all booked.
"When the concert was first announced, we had 200 calls, with four lines ringing at the same time, every caller wanting to book accommodation for the Cold Chisel concert," Ms Whitehill said. "We haven't seen anything like it."
It was a similar story at Highlander Van Village in Glen Innes Road.
"People started booking before they even got the tickets," manager Wendy McLellan said.
"We have a waiting list but we're not even taking more names on that. We have utilised everything; 28 cabins and 21 sites, all at full capacity."
Armidale Showground, All Seasons Motel and the Servies Motel are also fully booked, as is the Top Pub in Uralla.
Servies manager Cherrie Jones was advising people to search Airbnb listings.
Uralla Showground still has a few spots for campers, according to board secretary Bev Stubberfield.
"But we are only taking bookings for October 5 and visitors must come after 4pm, since we have pony camp booked on that day too," Ms Stubberfield said.
The showground has 17 powered sites and unlimited non-powered sites.
North of Armidale, Guyra Hotel still had some rooms available but were expecting to be booked out by the end of June 4 as the last of the tickets were snapped up.
Fossicker Caravan Park in Glen Innes also fielded inquiries and some of its eight cabins were still available; a one-bedroom cabin that could sleep up to five people costs $141 per night and guests can hire linen for bunk beds.
A spokesperson for Armidale Regional Council said the Australian Orienteering Championships and Guyra Troutfest were also scheduled to be held in the district on the October long weekend, exacerbating the accommodation crisis.
"This combination of events ... will put pressure on existing short-term accommodation," the spokesperson said.
"Council is working closely with accommodation providers and others to explore options.
"Transport is being organised [on the night of the concert]. Buses will run between the venue and designated sites in Armidale town centre and some surrounding towns."
Cold Chisel's Big 5-0 tour will kick off in Armidale, where the band was based in 1974-75, before heading to the Gold Coast, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Newcastle, Ballarat and Hobart.
Supporting acts include The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus, Birds of Tokyo and Karen Lee Andrews.
