Will you send a message to someone you care about?

Australia Post has teamed up with Beyond Blue to deliver a mental health message to local households.
The Connection Postcards initiative, which is now in its fourth year, will see over one million households in NSW alone receive a prepaid postcard to connect with those most prone to loneliness in rural and regional communities.
Research shows that nearly one in three Australians grapple with loneliness.
The newly designed 'Connection Postcard' has two parts.
One includes important mental health information and Beyond Blue contact details; and the detachable second part includes a pre-paid postcard for recipients to pen a personalised note to send to a friend or loved one.
The design was created by regional Australian artist, Jocelyn Proust, and features two fairy wrens in a vibrant natural setting to signify the power of communication for connection and begins with the words, "sharing this postcard because I care".
Beyond Blue Chief Executive Officer Georgie Harman said the expanded campaign comes at a time when greater community connection and awareness about accessible and affordable mental health supports was critical.
"Whether it's a simple conversation, a supportive gesture, or a shared experience, fostering connection is essential for nurturing resilience, reducing isolation, and promoting overall wellbeing," Ms Harman said.
Australia Post General Manager Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Nicky Tracey, said they were proud to be expanding the campaign in 2024.
"Since 2020, over 16 million Connection Postcards have been delivered, providing Australians, including those in regional and remote communities, access to Beyond Blue's incredible resources and the opportunity to connect with someone they care about. In fact, last year's Connection Postcard campaign demonstrated that 95% of recipients who sent on the postcard felt more positive," Ms Tracey said.
