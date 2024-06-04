New long-term transport plan ignores one suburb's longtime ask

Local and state government are inviting the public to have a say on an Integrated Transport Plan that's set to guide Tamworth's development for the next 20 years.
"We're seeking to change the way we work with councils so we can co-design and partner with them in these conversations on planning for transport," Transport for NSW director of planning - north, Vicky Sisson, said.
The aim of the plan is to streamline Tamworth's grant funding applications to state and federal governments, improving the odds of a successful application to get money for road works.
"We did a Namoi network plan about five years ago and 60 per cent of that plan received funding for either development or implementation of initiatives so we know it works," Ms Sisson said.
The Leader has poured over some of the plan's short, medium, and long-term projects, starting with one that's notably absent: a second access road for Calala.
A second road from Calala to the CBD will not be delivered under the new plan despite residents in the fast-growing suburb decrying Calala Lane's traffic problems for more than a decade.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) director of regional services Peter Resch said the oft-flooded route from Calala Lane to Goonoo Goonoo Road will be the only CBD connection for the next three decades.
"The data we put into the model is for a fully-developed Calala, and the outcome for that showed there is no second access required from Calala to the CBD," Mr Resch said.
"Calala Lane will work fine for the next 30 years."
Calala is currently home to about 4,314 residents and a TRC spokesperson told the Leader a "fully-developed Calala" will house an estimated 5,700 residents.
"The traffic generated from a fully developed Calala has been considered in the traffic modelling that informs the Integrated Transport Plan," the spokesperson said.
"This modelling indicates clearly that the current road network servicing Calala, with traffic lights at the intersection of Calala Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Rd, will cater for that predicted growth, at least for the next 20 to 30 years."
Calala residents won't have a road, but they will have a new access to the CBD via a new walking and bicycle path.
The new transport plan reaffirms TRC's commitment to building a recreational pathway connecting Campbell Road to King George V Avenue.
The opposite side of town is also getting major walking and cycling loop from North Tamworth to the edge of Moore Creek, creating easier access to the Tamworth Mountain Bike Track.
Both are funded through the design phase and could be shovel-ready by next year.
There are also plans for walking and cycling paths along Warwick Road in Hillvue, and a Kootingal to Moonbi trail via the New England Highway.
The new plan also aims to improve public transportation by implementing the "priority initiatives" of an initiative the former state government got the wheels rolling on back in 2021.
Mr Resch told the Leader this means trialling new bus routes and potentially adding more buses to existing routes, but only if the state government provides funding.
One of the most anticipated road projects in Tamworth is the Goonoo Goonoo Road Duplication which has secured funding but is not expected to start major works until the end of the year, and not expected to finish until 2027.
Plans for a new supermarket in South Tamworth depend on the state government building a new roundabout or traffic lights on the intersection of Craigends Lane as part of the duplication project.
TRC has been working with the state government to speed up the road works, but it is unclear whether its efforts will get the intersection built any faster.
When asked, Transport for NSW senior manager - community place partner, Michael Papadopoulos, said the roads authority would take the question on notice.
Transport for NSW did not respond to the Leader's inquiries before deadline.
Other major road upgrades listed in the integrated transport plan include improvements to Moore Creek Road and Jewry Street.
Two of the most ambitious actions on the new transport plan include a southern bypass and a western freight link, each stemming from the New England Highway onto opposite sides of Burgmanns Lane in Hillvue.
The Southern Access Route would reduce traffic chaos in the city and could create a flood-proof eastern exit for Calala residents.
The Western Freight Link aims to create a direct route for heavy vehicles to drive from South Tamworth through to the rest area in the Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
"The NSW Labor Government is building better communities through more connected transport networks across the state and we're pleased to be working with [TRC] on a plan for the future," NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
"Community input is vital as it will help us understand the top road and transport priorities and areas of greatest need so I encourage all residents to share their feedback on the plan."
The draft Tamworth Integrated Transport Plan is on public display on TRC's Have Your Say website from now until Wednesday, July 3.
