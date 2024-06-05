The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Tenterfield soldier's watch worn in two Great Wars returned

June 5 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart accepts the watch and supplementary history from retired watchmaker John Wasilewski. Pictures supplied.
Tenterfield RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart accepts the watch and supplementary history from retired watchmaker John Wasilewski. Pictures supplied.

An historic watch worn by a Tenterfield-born soldier in both World War I and World War II has found its way home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.