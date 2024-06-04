Tamworth Property Co donates food and blankets to help families stay warm

With the cooler weather setting in across the New England, Tamworth Property Co. wants to help keep families warm this winter.
The Tamworth-based real estate agency is asking for donations of non-perishable food, as well as blankets or sleeping bags to help those in need.
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) will then distribute the donations to families across the region.
Tamworth Property Co. residential sales agent Dan Watson said he got the idea when he was buying flowers for his fiance.
"I was on my way to get some flowers for our ten year anniversary when I saw a gentleman who was sleeping rough," he said.
"So, I thought, 'What can we do help?'
"A conversation with the owners and TFSS to ask how we could help, and off we went."
In just the first week of the campaign they have received 92 food items and seven blankets.
And Mr Watson said more donations are coming in every day.
"We all live here and it is no secret that people are doing it tough out there," he said.
"So, if there is anything we can do to help the community that supports everyone, then we are here to do our part."
TFSS CEO Belinda Kotris said it's incredibly humbling to see a well-known local business put their hand up to help those in need.
"It is lovely to be part of a community that cares about those doing it tough," she said.
And it's a growing problem.
Ms Kotris said the support services see more and more families struggling with the pressures of the cost of living crisis.
"It really is a balance between, do you purchase warm clothes for your child or put food on the table," she said.
"Heating is a luxury for a lot of these families, so any assistance helps takes the financial pressures off families."
Donations can be dropped off to the Tamworth Property Co. office on Peel Street.
