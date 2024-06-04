Gunnedah slated to host additional meetings under newly-announced plan

Gunnedah has been flagged for more meetings in the upcoming season under plans announced by Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) on Tuesday.
GRNSW Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay said a "minimum of 56" new TAB race meetings for Country Class greyhounds will be added to the 2024-2025 racing calendar with Gunnedah one of the venues mentioned as in line to pick up the additional meetings.
The others are Goulburn, Dubbo, Wagga, Taree and Muswellbrook.
The announcement comes just days after the governing body revealed plans to shut down the Tamworth and Moree tracks, among others, as part of its "Track Safety and Welfare Strategy 2024".
"The increase in TAB race meetings for our lower tiered racing greyhounds is intended to allay any concerns for owners and trainers of this category of greyhound, which may have previously been considered for nomination at non-TAB events," Macaulay said.
"We understand there have been questions from various sectors of the industry around how the lower-tier greyhounds would find suitable racing when non-TAB tracks are closed, but I am pleased to say that GRNSW maintains its absolute focus of intention to cater for this class of greyhound."
"In the current financial year there were 56 non-TAB race meetings scheduled, and moving ahead in the next year's calendar there will be a minimum of 56 meetings programmed specifically for greyhounds which would have likely been nominated for those types of meetings."
Additionally, Macaulay said, they will offer "Country Class prizemoney", which will see maiden prizemoney increase by 45 per cent and all other grades "by more than 70 per cent".
Chairman of the Greyhound Breeders, Owners & Trainers' Association (GBOTA), which runs the Gunnedah track, Geoff Rose "whole-heartedly" supports the idea, especially the extra prizemoney.
"I'm glad they put the extra money in," he said.
"They (trainers) deserve it. Instead of racing at Tamworth and Moree they'll now have to travel."
He doesn't know yet how the meetings will be divided up and how many Gunnedah will pick up.
But it makes sense that they would be allocated the meetings that would have been at Tamworth and Moree, or some of at least.
That would limit some of the travel impost.
While Rose awaits for more information around the plan, he is busily overseeing the final stages of the renovation the club has undertaken to its facilities.
The upgrade includes the complete refurbishment of the men's toilets, the installation of new boxes for the judges, race callers, stewards and video operator, the construction of a firewall and new photo finish lights.
