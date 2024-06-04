The golden Rule: Ruby's 'amazing' rise to national contention

Little more than two years ago, Ruby Rule was paddling in the small pool at 360 Fitness Club, where she learned to swim.
Little did she, or her parents Nick and Gaynor, expect that by July 2024, she would compete in her first School Sport Australia National Championships campaign.
But from the moment she competed in her first school swimming carnival, it was clear that Ruby possessed rare talent.
"She's always loved the water," Nick said.
"But she did a school swimming carnival with Carinya. We thought nothing of it, but she ended up at the state or zone championships, and that was the end of it."
The Kootingal-based family took Ruby to their local swimming club, where coach Graham Johnstone was immediately impressed.
In fact, Johnstone said, he had never seen someone as naturally suited to breaststroke as the then-eight-year-old.
"Every kid that comes along, we tell them to get in the pool and do a lap of every stroke, or go as far as you can," he said.
"90 per cent of the new kids can't even do breaststroke. But she got in, and as soon as I saw her breaststroke kick, I thought 'Wow. That's the best kick I've ever seen'.
"It was amazing, so powerful and so strong."
It didn't take long for that talent, in tandem with Ruby's inherent work ethic and dedication, to elevate her above the kids in her age group at a local and zone level.
The medals quickly began to pile up, and when she attended the school state championships earlier this year, Ruby had high expectations for herself - despite battling a serious bug the week before the meet.
"She was really sick, she was off school for a week," Nick said.
"She was not herself. But she's tough, a very tough little kid ... she was fastest on paper for the 10-year-old division, but because we all got this bad flu, she came home with a bronze and a silver."
Nonetheless, it was enough to qualify her for the school nationals at the Gold Coast next month.
And, as if to put a point on exactly what she can do when fully fit, Ruby went to Armidale for the Swimming New England and North West 2024 short course qualifying meet last weekend, and dominated races against kids that were as much as five years her senior.
"She's 10, but she raced in the fastest heats which were all-ages," Nick said.
"So she was racing 12, 13, 14, 15-year-olds, and she won all of the breaststrokes, and she did a low-30 in the 50 freestyle, which is extremely fast for a 10-year-old."
Despite her tender age, Ruby has made no secret of her ambition.
In her room, she has hung a poster saying "National Gold Medallist". In the long-term, she hopes to one day represent Australia at the Olympics.
Many aspiring swimmers want to do the same. But in his decades-long coaching career, Johnstone has rarely been so sure that someone has the talent to do it.
"100 per cent," he replied without hesitation when asked if she had the raw material to be an Olympian.
"I've been coaching 20-odd years, and I haven't seen anything like her ability. She's so level-headed, it's just a matter of keeping her that way."
But more important to both Johnstone and her parents is Ruby's natural humility.
Despite her sudden success, she has never once shown a hint of ego or arrogance. This, they believe, will be one of her most important assets as she pursues a career in the sport.
"She's pretty mature, she's a great kid," Nick said.
"Kids can be quite cocky when they're winning things, but she's not. She's very down-to-earth," Gaynor added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.