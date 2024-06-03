Pollies to address Narrabri meeting on future of pathology services

CONCERNS about the future of pathology services at Narrabri Hospital have galvansied the community into action, with a meeting planned for Tuesday, June 4.
Mayor Darrell Tiemens and Barwon MP Roy Butler are scheduled to address the meeting, organised by concerned mother and resident Sarah Gleeson.
"I'm worried our health services in Narrabri are being compromised, meaning we would have to travel to Moree should anything happen," Ms Gleeson said.
The meeting was sparked by a statement published by Hunter New England Local Health District on Friday, May 31, advising patients laboratory and pathology services provider SydPath will hand over operations to NSW Health Pathology from July 1.
"Current SydPath staff will be offered employment with NSW Health ... NSWHP will invest in latest diagnostic technology, such as point-of-care testing," a spokesperson said.
It is this technology that has raised concerns with Ms Gleeson and others.
Point-of-care testing uses mobile devices to analyse pathology samples, such as blood and saliva, and provide on-the-spot results at a patient's hospital bedside.
The mobile devices instantly process samples for COVID-19, heart disease, kidney damage, sepsis and diabetes.
But Ms Gleeson claimed nurses, rather than trained pathology staff, would be expected to operate the devices, placing extra onus on them.
"Also, these machines aren't a first option for metropolitan hospitals because they have limitations," Ms Gleeson claimed.
"There's speculation in the community that services will be downgraded and our pathology lab may be shut down altogether.
"If the health district does that, our nearest pathology lab would be Moree, which is more than an hour's drive away."
Mayor Tiemens said he was seeking urgent clarification and action from health officials regarding the matter.
"Council vehemently opposes any potential downgrades to health services and stands resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the accessibility and quality of healthcare for all shire residents," Mayor Tiemens said.
There needed to be a safeguarding of jobs and no ratchetching down of services, he said.
"There is white hot anger out there and we need to know that our health services will be improved, not downgraded."
Narrabri Hospital has pathology and imaging services, including general X-ray and CT service, that operates Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm.
The meeting about the future of the pathology service and the town's health services in general, will be held at Narrabri RSL in Maitland Street at 5.30pm.
