The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Pollies to address Narrabri meeting on future of pathology services

LR
By Lydia Roberts
June 3 2024 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONCERNS about the future of pathology services at Narrabri Hospital have galvansied the community into action, with a meeting planned for Tuesday, June 4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Health

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.