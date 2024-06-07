Stylish and spacious family residence on large block in quiet cul de sac

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Discover this fabulous three bedroom, two bathroom home perfect for families seeking space and comfort.
This beautiful residence sits on a 1010sqm parcel of land in a quiet family friendly cul de sac.
This stylish and spacious home features multiple living areas including formal lounge and dining, open plan lounge and meals area, and a fabulous room at the rear of the home which will be an extra bonus to the entertainer.
The new kitchen is centrally positioned and boasts stone bench tops, dishwasher, walk-in pantry and an abundance of storage.
Three bedrooms are generously sized, all with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
The master is located at the front of the home and has a spacious ensuite.
Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located in the open plan living area of the home serviced by a main three-way bathroom.
Split system air conditioning in the lounge/meals area, and ceiling fans throughout ensure comfort while double lock-up garage with access through to the home provides convenience.
