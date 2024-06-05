The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Surprise return caps off life-changing month for new dad Paddy

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 5 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paddy Ryan says he is "very privileged and grateful" to have been able to pull on the Waratahs sky blue again, and for what was the 110th time. Picture Matt King/Getty Images
Paddy Ryan says he is "very privileged and grateful" to have been able to pull on the Waratahs sky blue again, and for what was the 110th time. Picture Matt King/Getty Images

Paddy Ryan had, twice, thought his days in the sky blue were done.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.