Surprise return caps off life-changing month for new dad Paddy

Paddy Ryan had, twice, thought his days in the sky blue were done.
But life has a habit of throwing opportunities our way when we least expect them.
And so one minute the Tamworth expat is helping his Japanese-side, Black Rams Tokyo, retain their place in the top division of the League One competition. The next he is hugging his newborn son goodbye, and boarding a plane to pack down for his beloved Waratahs against arch rivals, Queensland.
Ryan's final round cameo was, it's fair to say a bolt from the blue, but an opportunity the front-rower spoke of feeling very grateful for.
He told the Leader it is "always a privilege" to pull on the blue "no matter what way it happens and no matter how they've been going that season".
It's not the first time the 35-year-old has answered an SOS from Waratahs coach Darren Coleman. He was seconded by his former Country Eagles mentor as injury cover late in the 2022 Super Rugby season after Harry Johnson-Holmes injured his knee.
Forced to delve deep into the club rugby well as one front-rower went down after another, Coleman had initially reached out about a month before. But Ryan wasn't in a position to say yes then.
Happily he was, when he messaged him about playing the Reds game.
Ryan confessed to feeling "a little bit sentimental" and "a bit nostalgic" walking into the change rooms and seeing his jersey hanging up in the locker with his name above it.
And his Waratahs number - 1579, which he joked is "200 numbers less" than most of the team.
The chance to run out for them again was the icing on the cake of what has been a life-changing and very special time in the Pirates junior's life.
On May 1, Ryan and wife Bebe, welcomed their first child, a son Rocco.
"It's awesome, I'm loving it," he said of fatherhood.
Born at the Seijo Kinoshita Hospital in Tokyo, he described holding his son for the first time as "very special".
"And holding him last night (Saturday) when I got back was very special too after being away for a week," he said.
He had flown out early the Sunday morning before the game, his wife's parents presently being in Japan, making it a bit easier for him to be away.
That said, he said she probably would have still encouraged him to go even if they weren't there, knowing "it was such a crazy kind of opportunity".
The only downer about it all was that the Waratahs couldn't get the win.
They almost did, the Reds holding them out for several minutes after the bell, after Jack Bowen had missed a 79th minute penalty that could have snatched it for them.
Playing alongside the son of former Waratahs and Wallabies five-eighth Scott Bowen, was for Ryan a bit of a full circle moment.
He recalled how when he first started at the Waratahs, Scott was in charge of the academy and at the captain's runs, a then eight-year old Jack would "kick the balls back".
"It really says a lot about how young the kids now are coming through and how old I am still running around," he reflected facetiously.
But he is "still loving it".
He isn't sure yet where what has been a wonderful journey will take him next. That is all being worked out at the moment.
"We might be here in Tokyo or maybe somewhere else, or that could be it," Ryan said.
Heading to Japan after he finishing with the Waratahs following the 2018 season, he has loved his time over there.
Admittedly when he first went over there he "probably didn't embrace it" as much as he now wishes he had. But particularly since Bebe joined him, he's really entrenched himself in the culture.
Next month he'll sit for his Japanese proficiency test. He also does a bit of coaching in Japanese.
"I'm a very very long way from being fluent but I do try my best," he said.
