The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Businesses aim to turn region into engine room of trade between India and Oz

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 3 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia India Business Council national associate chair Irfan Malik, AUKUS Forum CEO Michael Sharpe, Business NSW regional director Diane Gray, consul general Dr S. Janakiraman, Gunnedah councillor Kate McGrath, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, Gunnedah deputy mayor Robert Hooke, and Business NSW Regional Advisory Comittee president Tim Coates. Picture by Peter Hardin
Australia India Business Council national associate chair Irfan Malik, AUKUS Forum CEO Michael Sharpe, Business NSW regional director Diane Gray, consul general Dr S. Janakiraman, Gunnedah councillor Kate McGrath, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, Gunnedah deputy mayor Robert Hooke, and Business NSW Regional Advisory Comittee president Tim Coates. Picture by Peter Hardin

Could the New England North West become the beating heart of trade between India and Australia?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.