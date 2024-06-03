46-year-old man faces affray charges after brawl involving 50 people

A man has fronted a local court in relation to a brawl involving about 50 people in Tamworth last month.
At about 7pm on Saturday, May 18, emergency services were called to Bourne Street, following reports of a fight involving a large number of people.
When they arrived, police observed approximately 50 people fighting on the roadway.
Officers used pepper spray to disperse the group. No one was injured.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident and at 6.30pm yesterday, Sunday, June 2, police went to a home in Tamworth, where they issued a 46-year-old man with a future court attendance notice for affray.
Steven Jason Merrett appeared at Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, June 3, where his matter was listed for mention on June 24.
He is also charged with a number of unrelated driving offences, which are listed for mention on the same date.
Inquiries are continuing.
