After a 'troubled' start, Eveleigh finds purpose: 'I love helping people'

Life was not easy for Mace Eveleigh in childhood.
In conversation with the Leader on Saturday, the Gunnedah product said simply that he "came from a bit of a troubled home".
As he subsequently entered his teenage years, he struggled to process his emotions in a healthy way. That is, until he found boxing.
"I've been boxing since I was about 15," Eveleigh said.
"About four-and-a-half years ... I had a few anger issues that I wanted to deal with, but I had no outlet.
"I walked into the gym one day, and they were very receptive to me. I had a go and I just fell in love with it."
The 20-year-old found more than just refuge from his demons at the Black 'n' Blue Boxing gym.
He found a calling.
On the surface, that has manifested in his pursuit of a career in the ring. But internally, Eveleigh's true purpose is to use the sport he loves to help others in the same way it helped him.
"I wanted to pursue a career in law or psychology, to help people," he said.
"I've just started a new role as activity director at the PCYC. They have me doing a lot of boxing stuff, teaching kids how to box and doing boxing classes.
"I love boxing, I love helping people, and I do it for a job now."
But that has not distracted him from his fighting career. Eveleigh is fresh off an unsuccessful bid for the NSW State amateur title against Lindsay Frizell in April.
And on July 6, he will take on Max Makana, a former silver medallist for the Solomon Islands at the Pacific Games, on the Clash of the Titans fight card at TRECC.
"[A high-level opponent] is what we're keen for," Eveleigh said.
"It's always about taking new steps up, not worrying about a pretty record. This is our first international opponent, which is exciting. Lindsay was a step up and this is another step up."
Eventually, possibly as soon as next year, Eveleigh hopes to turn professional.
But the young man is in no rush. He knows he has time on his side, and wants to develop his skills and experience in the amateur ranks before he dons the eight-ounce gloves.
A natural showman, the expected 1,000-plus crowd will play right into Eveleigh's comfort zone.
He is the rare mixture of a fighter who plays to the crowd and likes to entertain, but isn't caught up in his own hype. He does, however, believe that the occasion and the quality of his opponent will bring the best out in him.
"I love [the big stage]," Eveleigh said.
"I don't think we've fought in somewhere as big as TRECC ... and I think it's going to be great getting the crowd behind us. It'll be loud, it'll be hectic - I'm so keen."
