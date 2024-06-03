How a salary deduction really adds up for local charities

People in need of crisis counselling will be among those to benefit from a generous donation to Lifeline from the Forsyths Foundation.
The charity was formed in 2015. Forsyth's team members donate money from their salary, which is then matched dollar for dollar by the firm.
With the funds raised, the foundation makes an annual donation to a local charity in each of their locations at Armidale, Tamworth, Coonabarabran, Inverell and Gunnedah.
This year the firm nominated Lifeline to receive their annual donation of $5000.
"The team at Forsyths recognise the vital work that Lifeline does in our communities, especially in our region because rural and regional communities are more isolated and our mental health professionals and GPs often have a wait list, and the cost is prohibitive to many people," Foundation representative, Megan Ellbourn, said.
To date the foundation has donated over $100,000 to local charities and community organisations.
Money that goes a long way, especially in this economic climate.
"Such a welcome and generous contribution from the team at Forsyths," Community Engagement Coordinator for Lifeline, Kimberly Squires, said.
"The funds will stay local and help us to provide free video counselling to people in the New England North West and answer the 13 11 14 crisis line.
"Tough economic times and distress around domestic violence are among the issues where local people are needing someone to talk to and referrals to access help.
"It's generosity like this that helps Lifeline New England North West continue to be there for our community day and night."
Along with the major recipient, in 2024 the Foundation has also donated $2000 each to Tamworth Meals on Wheels, Armidale Neighbourhood Centre, Gunnedah Workshop Enterprises, Breakthru (Coonabarabran) and Pathfinders (Inverell).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.