Dream home offers architecturally designed luxury living in Kingswood

4 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Welcome to luxury living in Kingswood, Tamworth.
This architecturally designed masterpiece boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering unparalleled comfort and luxury.
As you step inside, you're greeted by a grand open design.Ascending to the master upstairs floor, you'll find your sanctuary complete with its own balcony, perfect for indulging in the views over Tamworth.
The ensuite spa bath and marble benchtops add a touch of class, while heated flooring ensures cozy comfort year-round.
An at-home office with unmatched views provides the ideal space for productivity.
The elevated kitchen features marble benchtops, seamlessly integrated Bosch appliances, and a breakfast bar, perfect for culinary delights and casual dining alike.
Each bedroom is generously sized with built-in wardrobes and outdoor access to balconies, offering a private retreat for every resident.
The main bathroom boasts dual sinks, heated flooring, and luxurious finishes, catering to both convenience and indulgence.Entertainment knows no bounds in the living areas, which seamlessly connects to the outdoor entertaining areas.
Here, an electric fireplace sets the atmosphere, while a home bar, equipped with a glycol beer system and a large walk-in cool room ensures beverages are perfectly chilled.
Dual air conditioning units, individually controlled in each room, guarantee personalized comfort throughout the home.
Step outside and be captivated by the infinity pool, overlooking the entirety of Tamworth, complete with a heated spa for year-round enjoyment.
The oversized double car garage, with electric doors, provides ample space for vehicles and storage.
While a third bathroom and toilet, accessible from the shed or pool, keep the interior pristine.
The new shed offers internal ceiling hosts, an epoxy floor, and a TV antenna, catering to a myriad of recreational activities.
Plus, with a 10kW solar system and access to over 30,000L of rainwater or town water, sustainability meets luxury in this exceptional estate.
"This property has a lot of highlights including marble benchtops, Bosch appliances, glycol beer system and a large walk-in cool room, dual air conditioning units, infinity pool and an oversized double car garage," listing agent Ryan Brown from Tamworth Property Co said.
"Located in Kingswood and approximately 20 minutes from the CBD and approximately 10 minutes to the Tamworth Homespace, it would appeal to families and retired farmers."
